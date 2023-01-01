Fishermans Tavern - 3224 US 378
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
3224 US 378, Leeville SC 29405
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Melt Grilled Cheese Company - Clinton Sease Farm
No Reviews
382 Olde Farm Road Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Leeville
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions - 4438 Spruill ave
4.7 • 739
4438 Spruill ave north charleston, SC 29405
View restaurant