Fishermen's View

A sea-to-table restaurant and adjacent market. Located in Sandwich, MA and owned & operated by two commercial fishermen brothers.

SEAFOOD

20 Freezer Rd • $$

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)

Popular Items

Cod Fish & Chips$21.00
beer battered or clam fry, with your choice of fries or coleslaw
F/V SmashBurger$18.00
double stacked all natural beef, yellow cheese, house pickles, shaved onion, secret sauce
served with side of fries or coleslaw
Roasted Beet Salad$15.00
roasted beets, golden quinoa, kale, grilled corn, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas, and cotija cheese
Buffalo Cauliflower$14.00
with Great Hill blue cheese and shaved celery and carrots
Samurai Roll*$21.00
shrimp tempura topped with tuna, sliced jalapeno, spicy mayo, sriracha, eel sauce
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (EA)$4.00
FOOD
Spicy Tuna CRUNCH Roll*$18.00
spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Crispy Chicken Wings (12 per order)$15.00
tossed in your choice of:
House BBQ,
Buffalo
Torched Pineapple Roll*$19.00
shrimp tempura, topped with salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, torched pineapple
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20 Freezer Rd

Sandwich MA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
