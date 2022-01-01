Go
Fishermen's View Seafood Market

A Sea to Table fish market owned and operated by two commercial fishermen brothers. Selling premium seafood, grab & go meal packs, chef prepared food items, sushi, and local specialty groceries.

Fresh SWORDFISH per pound$22.99
Bos'n Stuffed Quahog (heat and serve)$2.99
GF Crab Cakes (ea)$6.65
Steamers, per pound$5.99
Fresh FARM SALMON per pound$18.25
Fresh COD per pound$12.99
Fresh SOLE per pound$11.99
Fresh SEA SCALLOPS per pound$25.95
Local Oysters (EA)$1.35
Mussels, per pound$3.40

20 Freezer Rd

Sandwich MA

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
