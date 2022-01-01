Fishers restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Rockstone Pizzeria
11501 Allisonville, Fishers
|Breadsticks
|$5.99
Homemade breadsticks bushed with fresh garlic bread butter, house tomato sauce, Mac Daddy cheese sauce
|Deluxious
|$12.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green bell peppers, shaved red onions, crimini mushrooms, house tomato sauce, mozzarella
|Classic Trio
|$11.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, house tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago blend
Catering
Greater Indiana, Greater
|ATTICA - Sahm's Smokehouse
|$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's Smokehouse
413 E New St.,
Attica, IN 47918
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
|HERITAGE LAKE - Sahm's Haven
|$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's Haven
1000 Marina Dr,
Coatesville, IN 46121
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
|S. BROADRIPPLE - Half Liter
|$135.00
Pickup location is:
Half Liter BBQ
5301 Winthrop Ave,
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
ChefTLC & Faith aka The Foodbus
12402 Steelers Blvd, Fishers
|Bourbon BBQ
|Chicken Tenders
|Regular Fries
|$4.00
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Four Day Ray Brewing
11671 Lantern Road, Fishers
|Crispy Chicken Sando
|$13.00
Crispy Chicken Breast | Your Choice of: Crispy | Hot Honey | Nashville | Nashville Hot Hot! | or Nashville Fuego! | Shaved Romacrunch | Buttermilk-Chive Sauce | Brioche Bun
|Indiana Tenderloin
|$14.00
Fischer Farms Hand-Breaded Pork Loin | Brioche Bun
|Nashville Hot-Hot Tenders
|$16.00
Extra Spicy Tenders|Hand-cut Fries|Southern Coleslaw|Buttermilk Chive Dipping Sauce
Park’s Place Pub
8594 East 116th Street, Fishers
|Cheese Curds
|$8.95
Sun King Cream Ale Beer Battered curds served with Ranch and Marinara
|Chicken Tenders and Fries
|$10.99
Hand Battered Tenders
|3P Burger
|$13.95
1/2 Beef Patty, 2 Strips of Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion on Brioche Roll
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho VN Cuisine
9773 E 116th St., Fishers
|1. Goi Cuon
|$5.50
Pork, Shrimp, cilantro, cucumber, noodles, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
|16. Pho VN Special
|$12.50
Combination Beef Noodle Soup with Steak, Meatball, Brisket, Flank & Tendon. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
|25. Pho Ga
|$9.95
Chicken Noodle Soup with Chicken Breast. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
Thai O'Cha
14096 Trade Center Dr, Fishers
|Spring Roll
|$6.99
|Bubble Tea
|$4.00
|See Ew Noodles
|$11.99
One Trick Pony
9713 District North Drive, Fishers
|Whizbang Burger
american cheese + cheese whiz
pickled and roasted jalapeños
onion + shredduce + mustard
|Gospel Plow Burger
american cheese
caramelized onions
funyuns + ranch
|Dandy Burger
american cheese + shredduce
onion + tomato + pickle
ketchup + dandy sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hoss Bar & Grill
7870 E 96th St, Fishers
|Loaded Fries
|$8.00
hand cut french fries are topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions. served with a side of ranch and columbus sauce
|Cowboy
|$13.00
grilled beef patty served on a toasted bun with cheddar, bbq sauce, crispy onion, and bacon
|Poutine
|$12.00
house cut fries topped with chopped steak, brown gravy, cheese curds, green onion, and crispy shallots
LouVino
8626 E 116th St, Fishers
|Risotto
|$17.00
Mushroom medley, truffle pate, parmesan
|Loaded Baked Potato Tots
|$11.00
Yukon Gold potato, bacon, cheddar, scallion, house ranch
|YES Utensils
Please specify how many sets of utensils you will need.
Sangrita Grill + Cantina
11547 Yard Street, Fishers
|Salsa Roja
|$3.00
Red Salsa
|Fresh Guacamole
|$9.00
|Queso
|$8.00
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
13272 Market Square Drive, Fishers
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
|The Mad Platter
|$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
|Chicken & Waffle
|$12.99
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
FRENCH FRIES
Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub
11505 Allisonville Rd, Fishers
|Sahm's Classic Sour Cream Coffee Cake
|$19.00
We've been baking the same famous recipe for over 30 years! Ingredients: sour cream, cake flour, butter, sugar, eggs, pecans, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, vanilla extract, salt. Our cakes serve 5-8 people.
|Chicken Wings
|$19.99
10 Wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery, carrot sticks and dressing.
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Chicken breast fried, hard boiled egg, Roma tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, cheddar, mozzarella
Prodigy Burger - Geist
10158 Brooks School Road, Fishers
|Bacon & Cheddar
|$17.95
(Yes, he is the G.O.A.T. unless you were born after 2005).
He loved his bacon cheeseburgers so much that one fast food place near the stadium started carrying bacon to
put on his cheeseburgers after games.
A signature beef blend patty topped with four slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion topped with Prodigy sauce, on a sesame seed bun
|No Name Burger
|$17.95
Our signature beef blend patty topped with thick-cut bacon, goat cheese, and caramelized onion drizzled with balsamic glaze on a sesame bun smeared with truffle mayo
|Kids Smash
|$5.00
A thinly smashed patty topped with
American cheese and a side
Fishers Test Kitchen
9713 District North, Fishers
|Build Your Own
Create your pizza! Limited to 10 toppings.
Pick your Sauce, Cheese and Toppings.
|Cheesy Fajita Chicken Taco
|$5.00
Adobo Toasted cheesy tortilla, Roasted Chicken thighs, Spicy Fajita veggies, 6-cylinder Queso
|Mozza Balls
|$7.00
Breaded provolone baked in tomato sauce, with herbs and parmesan cheese
SchoolHouse 7 Cafe
12125 Cyntheanne Rd, Fishers
|Diet Coke
|Chips
|$1.57
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.07
Fishers Test Kitchen
9713 District North Drive, Fishers
|Juicy Pork Taco
|$5.00
Our riff on the birria craze that is sweeping the country. We start with white corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some tasty pork consommé. We then add a blend of cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Hickory smoked pork, rubbed in a brown sugar adobo and hand pulled. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with our consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order.
|Pickle Fries
Fried dill pickles, like tasty Lil toothpicks of love, served with chili-garlic mayo.
|Build You Own
Build it the way you like it!
C R Heroes
10570 East 96th Street, Fishers
|KIDS TENDERS
|$6.00
2 HAND BREADED FRESH CHICKEN TENDERS
|WINGS
|$15.00
10 JUMBO WINGS IN CHOICE OF SAUCE
|BASKET OF SOFT PRETZELS
|$10.00
3 SOFT HOT PRETZELS, CHEESE SAUCE, RANCH
Sunrise Bakery
10400 Olio Road, Fishers