Fishers restaurants you'll love

Fishers restaurants

Fishers restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fishers

Fishers's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Food Trucks
Thai
Vietnamese
Gastropubs
Must-try Fishers restaurants

Rockstone Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Rockstone Pizzeria

11501 Allisonville, Fishers

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breadsticks$5.99
Homemade breadsticks bushed with fresh garlic bread butter, house tomato sauce, Mac Daddy cheese sauce
Deluxious$12.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green bell peppers, shaved red onions, crimini mushrooms, house tomato sauce, mozzarella
Classic Trio$11.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, house tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago blend
Catering

 

Catering

Greater Indiana, Greater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ATTICA - Sahm's Smokehouse$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's Smokehouse
413 E New St.,
Attica, IN 47918
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
ChefTLC & Faith aka The Foodbus

 

ChefTLC & Faith aka The Foodbus

12402 Steelers Blvd, Fishers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bourbon BBQ
Chicken Tenders
Regular Fries$4.00
Four Day Ray Brewing image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Four Day Ray Brewing

11671 Lantern Road, Fishers

Avg 4.2 (2117 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sando$13.00
Crispy Chicken Breast | Your Choice of: Crispy | Hot Honey | Nashville | Nashville Hot Hot! | or Nashville Fuego! | Shaved Romacrunch | Buttermilk-Chive Sauce | Brioche Bun
Indiana Tenderloin$14.00
Fischer Farms Hand-Breaded Pork Loin | Brioche Bun
Nashville Hot-Hot Tenders$16.00
Extra Spicy Tenders|Hand-cut Fries|Southern Coleslaw|Buttermilk Chive Dipping Sauce
Park's Place Pub

 

Park’s Place Pub

8594 East 116th Street, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$8.95
Sun King Cream Ale Beer Battered curds served with Ranch and Marinara
Chicken Tenders and Fries$10.99
Hand Battered Tenders
3P Burger$13.95
1/2 Beef Patty, 2 Strips of Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion on Brioche Roll
Pho VN Cuisine image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho VN Cuisine

9773 E 116th St., Fishers

Avg 4.6 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1. Goi Cuon$5.50
Pork, Shrimp, cilantro, cucumber, noodles, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
16. Pho VN Special$12.50
Combination Beef Noodle Soup with Steak, Meatball, Brisket, Flank & Tendon. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
25. Pho Ga$9.95
Chicken Noodle Soup with Chicken Breast. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
Thai O'Cha

 

Thai O'Cha

14096 Trade Center Dr, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spring Roll$6.99
Bubble Tea$4.00
See Ew Noodles$11.99
One Trick Pony

 

One Trick Pony

9713 District North Drive, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Whizbang Burger
american cheese + cheese whiz
pickled and roasted jalapeños
onion + shredduce + mustard
Gospel Plow Burger
american cheese
caramelized onions
funyuns + ranch
Dandy Burger
american cheese + shredduce
onion + tomato + pickle
ketchup + dandy sauce
Hoss Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hoss Bar & Grill

7870 E 96th St, Fishers

Avg 2 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Fries$8.00
hand cut french fries are topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions. served with a side of ranch and columbus sauce
Cowboy$13.00
grilled beef patty served on a toasted bun with cheddar, bbq sauce, crispy onion, and bacon
Poutine$12.00
house cut fries topped with chopped steak, brown gravy, cheese curds, green onion, and crispy shallots
LouVino

 

LouVino

8626 E 116th St, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Risotto$17.00
Mushroom medley, truffle pate, parmesan
Loaded Baked Potato Tots$11.00
Yukon Gold potato, bacon, cheddar, scallion, house ranch
YES Utensils
Please specify how many sets of utensils you will need.
Sangrita Grill + Cantina

 

Sangrita Grill + Cantina

11547 Yard Street, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Salsa Roja$3.00
Red Salsa
Fresh Guacamole$9.00
Queso$8.00
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

13272 Market Square Drive, Fishers

Avg 4.4 (3262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
The Mad Platter$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
Chicken & Waffle$12.99
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub

11505 Allisonville Rd, Fishers

Avg 4.5 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sahm's Classic Sour Cream Coffee Cake$19.00
We've been baking the same famous recipe for over 30 years! Ingredients: sour cream, cake flour, butter, sugar, eggs, pecans, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, vanilla extract, salt. Our cakes serve 5-8 people.
Chicken Wings$19.99
10 Wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery, carrot sticks and dressing.
Fried Chicken Salad$10.99
Chicken breast fried, hard boiled egg, Roma tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, cheddar, mozzarella
Prodigy Burger - Geist

 

Prodigy Burger - Geist

10158 Brooks School Road, Fishers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon & Cheddar$17.95
(Yes, he is the G.O.A.T. unless you were born after 2005).
He loved his bacon cheeseburgers so much that one fast food place near the stadium started carrying bacon to
put on his cheeseburgers after games.
A signature beef blend patty topped with four slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion topped with Prodigy sauce, on a sesame seed bun
No Name Burger$17.95
Our signature beef blend patty topped with thick-cut bacon, goat cheese, and caramelized onion drizzled with balsamic glaze on a sesame bun smeared with truffle mayo
Kids Smash$5.00
A thinly smashed patty topped with
American cheese and a side
Fishers Test Kitchen

 

Fishers Test Kitchen

9713 District North, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Build Your Own
Create your pizza! Limited to 10 toppings.
Pick your Sauce, Cheese and Toppings.
Cheesy Fajita Chicken Taco$5.00
Adobo Toasted cheesy tortilla, Roasted Chicken thighs, Spicy Fajita veggies, 6-cylinder Queso
Mozza Balls$7.00
Breaded provolone baked in tomato sauce, with herbs and parmesan cheese
SchoolHouse 7 Cafe

 

SchoolHouse 7 Cafe

12125 Cyntheanne Rd, Fishers

Avg 4.7 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Diet Coke
Chips$1.57
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.07
Consumer pic

 

Fishers Test Kitchen

9713 District North Drive, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Juicy Pork Taco$5.00
Our riff on the birria craze that is sweeping the country. We start with white corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some tasty pork consommé. We then add a blend of cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Hickory smoked pork, rubbed in a brown sugar adobo and hand pulled. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with our consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order.
Pickle Fries
Fried dill pickles, like tasty Lil toothpicks of love, served with chili-garlic mayo.
Build You Own
Build it the way you like it!
C R Heroes

 

C R Heroes

10570 East 96th Street, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
KIDS TENDERS$6.00
2 HAND BREADED FRESH CHICKEN TENDERS
WINGS$15.00
10 JUMBO WINGS IN CHOICE OF SAUCE
BASKET OF SOFT PRETZELS$10.00
3 SOFT HOT PRETZELS, CHEESE SAUCE, RANCH
Sunrise Bakery

 

Sunrise Bakery

10400 Olio Road, Fishers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fajitas

Brisket

Pretzels

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Anderson

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
