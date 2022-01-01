Fishers American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Fishers
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Four Day Ray Brewing
11671 Lantern Road, Fishers
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sando
|$13.00
Crispy Chicken Breast | Your Choice of: Crispy | Hot Honey | Nashville | Nashville Hot Hot! | or Nashville Fuego! | Shaved Romacrunch | Buttermilk-Chive Sauce | Brioche Bun
|Indiana Tenderloin
|$14.00
Fischer Farms Hand-Breaded Pork Loin | Brioche Bun
|Nashville Hot-Hot Tenders
|$16.00
Extra Spicy Tenders|Hand-cut Fries|Southern Coleslaw|Buttermilk Chive Dipping Sauce
Park’s Place Pub
8594 East 116th Street, Fishers
|Popular items
|BYO Burger
|$11.00
Build Your Own
|3P Burger
|$13.95
1/2 Beef Patty, 2 Strips of Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion on Brioche Roll
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, shredded mix cheese with lettuce, tomato onions and ranch
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hoss Bar & Grill
7870 E 96th St, Fishers
|Popular items
|Loaded Fries
|$8.00
hand cut french fries are topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions. served with a side of ranch and columbus sauce
|Cowboy
|$13.00
grilled beef patty served on a toasted bun with cheddar, bbq sauce, crispy onion, and bacon
|Poutine
|$12.00
house cut fries topped with chopped steak, brown gravy, cheese curds, green onion, and crispy shallots
FRENCH FRIES
Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub
11505 Allisonville Rd, Fishers
|Popular items
|Sahm's Classic Sour Cream Coffee Cake
|$19.00
We've been baking the same famous recipe for over 30 years! Ingredients: sour cream, cake flour, butter, sugar, eggs, pecans, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, vanilla extract, salt. Our cakes serve 5-8 people.
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.99
Beef tenderloin brochettes mesquite grilled and topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, mozzarella, on a toasted hoagie roll and a side of au jus
|Southwestern Chicken
|$10.99
Southwest chicken breast mesquite grilled, cucumbers, black olives, Roma tomatoes, scallions, cheddar and mozzarella, tortilla straws, salsa ranch