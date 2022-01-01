Fishers American restaurants you'll love

Go
Fishers restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Fishers

Four Day Ray Brewing image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Four Day Ray Brewing

11671 Lantern Road, Fishers

Avg 4.2 (2117 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sando$13.00
Crispy Chicken Breast | Your Choice of: Crispy | Hot Honey | Nashville | Nashville Hot Hot! | or Nashville Fuego! | Shaved Romacrunch | Buttermilk-Chive Sauce | Brioche Bun
Indiana Tenderloin$14.00
Fischer Farms Hand-Breaded Pork Loin | Brioche Bun
Nashville Hot-Hot Tenders$16.00
Extra Spicy Tenders|Hand-cut Fries|Southern Coleslaw|Buttermilk Chive Dipping Sauce
More about Four Day Ray Brewing
Park’s Place Pub image

 

Park’s Place Pub

8594 East 116th Street, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Burger$11.00
Build Your Own
3P Burger$13.95
1/2 Beef Patty, 2 Strips of Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion on Brioche Roll
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, shredded mix cheese with lettuce, tomato onions and ranch
More about Park’s Place Pub
Hoss Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hoss Bar & Grill

7870 E 96th St, Fishers

Avg 2 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Fries$8.00
hand cut french fries are topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions. served with a side of ranch and columbus sauce
Cowboy$13.00
grilled beef patty served on a toasted bun with cheddar, bbq sauce, crispy onion, and bacon
Poutine$12.00
house cut fries topped with chopped steak, brown gravy, cheese curds, green onion, and crispy shallots
More about Hoss Bar & Grill
Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub

11505 Allisonville Rd, Fishers

Avg 4.5 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sahm's Classic Sour Cream Coffee Cake$19.00
We've been baking the same famous recipe for over 30 years! Ingredients: sour cream, cake flour, butter, sugar, eggs, pecans, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, vanilla extract, salt. Our cakes serve 5-8 people.
Steak Sandwich$15.99
Beef tenderloin brochettes mesquite grilled and topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, mozzarella, on a toasted hoagie roll and a side of au jus
Southwestern Chicken$10.99
Southwest chicken breast mesquite grilled, cucumbers, black olives, Roma tomatoes, scallions, cheddar and mozzarella, tortilla straws, salsa ranch
More about Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fishers

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Cookies

Chicken Wraps

Crispy Chicken

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fajitas

Brisket

Map

More near Fishers to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Anderson

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston