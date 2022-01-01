Fishers burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Fishers
One Trick Pony
9713 District North Drive, Fishers
|Popular items
|Whizbang Burger
american cheese + cheese whiz
pickled and roasted jalapeños
onion + shredduce + mustard
|Gospel Plow Burger
american cheese
caramelized onions
funyuns + ranch
|Dandy Burger
american cheese + shredduce
onion + tomato + pickle
ketchup + dandy sauce
Prodigy Burger - Geist
10158 Brooks School Road, Fishers
|Popular items
|8 Wings
|$12.95
Traditional wings tossed in the sauce or seasoning of your choice served with celery sticks and your choice of dressing
|Hoosier Daddy
|$13.95
An Indiana favorite, hand-breaded deep-fried pork tenderloin topped with dill pickle chips on brioche served with house-made pub chips
|Pulled Pork & Gouda
|$13.95
Name the famous cowboy.
Our cowboy burger, two thinly smashed patties, bacon, pulled pork, smoked gouda, and BBQ sauce on our signature bun