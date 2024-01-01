Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Braised short ribs in Fishers

Go
Fishers restaurants
Toast

Fishers restaurants that serve braised short ribs

Consumer pic

 

Cooper and Cow

8626 E 116th St, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Short Ribs$38.00
Cheddar Polenta, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Demi Glaze
More about Cooper and Cow
Item pic

 

101 Beer Kitchen - Fishers

9708 District North Drive, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Wine Braised Short Ribs$24.95
Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Root Vegetables & Green Beans topped w/ Crispy Fried Onions & Red Wine Gravy
Braised Short Ribs$25.75
Red Wine Braised Short Rib, Creamy Horseradish & Blue Cheese Potatoes, Tomato Sauce & Fried Onions
More about 101 Beer Kitchen - Fishers

Browse other tasty dishes in Fishers

Lobster Rolls

Cake

Fried Pickles

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Thai Tea

Map

More near Fishers to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (24 restaurants)

Anderson

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1924 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (531 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (252 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston