Buffalo chicken salad in Fishers

Go
Fishers restaurants
Toast

Fishers restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

 

C R Heroes

10570 East 96th Street, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$13.00
CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS OR SEASONED GRILLED CHICKEN, COATED IN YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE ON A BED OF FRESH SALAD GREENS. TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, DICED TOMATOES, CRUMBLED BACON, SLICED EGGS AND CROUTONS.
More about C R Heroes
Consumer pic

 

Prodigy Burger - Geist

10158 Brooks School Road, Fishers

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALAD BUFFALO CHICKEN$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a bed of blended lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
Sub with buffalo cauliflower for an amazing vegetarian option
More about Prodigy Burger - Geist

