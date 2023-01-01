Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Fishers

Go
Fishers restaurants
Toast

Fishers restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

Sangrita Grill + Cantina - Sangrita Fishers

11547 Yard Street, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mahi-Mahi FRIED Taco$5.50
Tempura battered Pacific mahi, white cabbage, and Cholula crema.
Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.
Mahi-Mahi GRILLED Taco$5.50
Grilled Pacific mahi, white cabbage, and Cholula crema.
Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.
More about Sangrita Grill + Cantina - Sangrita Fishers
101 Beer Kitchen image

 

101 Beer Kitchen - Fishers

9708 District North Drive, Fishers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Black Garlic Mahi Mahi$23.95
Brown Butter Sautéed Gnocchi tossed w/ Spinach, Shallots, Roasted Crimini Mushrooms & Red Pepper Tomato Sauce
More about 101 Beer Kitchen - Fishers

Browse other tasty dishes in Fishers

Chili

Pies

Salmon Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Sliders

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Fishers to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Anderson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1494 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (200 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (143 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston