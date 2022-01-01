Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Fishers

Fishers restaurants
Fishers restaurants that serve tacos

Rockstone Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Rockstone Pizzeria

11501 Allisonville, Fishers

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
Takeout
14" - Taco Pie$19.49
Homemade ranch, salsa rojo, taco beef, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, Romaine, cilantro, sour cream
More about Rockstone Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Fishers Test Kitchen

9713 District North Drive, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Borracho$6.00
Slow braised herbed adobo chicken thighs + chipotle salsa borracha + creamy habanero slaw + sprinkle of homemade tajin
Cheesy Fajita Pork Taco$5.75
Adobo Toasted cheesy tortilla, Hickory Smoked Pork Adobado, Spicy Fajita veggies, 6-cylinder Queso
Juicy Banzogi Taco$4.25
Adobo toasted cheesy corn tortilla, refried garbanzos, escabeche relish, veggie consommé
More about Fishers Test Kitchen
Park’s Place Pub image

 

Park’s Place Pub

8594 East 116th Street, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pick 3 Taco$5.00
More about Park’s Place Pub
Fried Chicken Tacos image

 

LouVino

8626 E 116th St, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Tacos$14.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, pepper gravy
More about LouVino
Sangrita Grill + Cantina image

 

Sangrita Grill + Cantina

11547 Yard Street, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pollo Guajillo Street Taco$5.00
Al Pastor Taco$5.00
Shrimp Taco$5.50
More about Sangrita Grill + Cantina
Juicy Pork Taco image

 

Fishers Test Kitchen

9713 District North, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Juicy Pork Taco$5.00
Our riff on the birria craze that is sweeping the country. We start with white corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some tasty pork consommé. We then add a blend of cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Hickory smoked pork, rubbed in a brown sugar adobo and hand pulled. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with our consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order.
Cheesy Fajita Chicken Taco$5.00
Adobo Toasted cheesy tortilla, Roasted Chicken thighs, Spicy Fajita veggies, 6-cylinder Queso
Juicy Brisket Taco$6.00
White corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some delicious beef consommé. We then add a blend of cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Texas style brisket, with our rust belt take! Coffee and black pepper adobo rubbed prime beef brisket slowly smoked and hand shredded. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order
More about Fishers Test Kitchen

