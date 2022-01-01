Tacos in Fishers
Fishers restaurants that serve tacos
More about Rockstone Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Rockstone Pizzeria
11501 Allisonville, Fishers
|14" - Taco Pie
|$19.49
Homemade ranch, salsa rojo, taco beef, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, Romaine, cilantro, sour cream
More about Fishers Test Kitchen
Fishers Test Kitchen
9713 District North Drive, Fishers
|Taco Borracho
|$6.00
Slow braised herbed adobo chicken thighs + chipotle salsa borracha + creamy habanero slaw + sprinkle of homemade tajin
|Cheesy Fajita Pork Taco
|$5.75
Adobo Toasted cheesy tortilla, Hickory Smoked Pork Adobado, Spicy Fajita veggies, 6-cylinder Queso
|Juicy Banzogi Taco
|$4.25
Adobo toasted cheesy corn tortilla, refried garbanzos, escabeche relish, veggie consommé
More about LouVino
LouVino
8626 E 116th St, Fishers
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, pepper gravy
More about Sangrita Grill + Cantina
Sangrita Grill + Cantina
11547 Yard Street, Fishers
|Pollo Guajillo Street Taco
|$5.00
|Al Pastor Taco
|$5.00
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
More about Fishers Test Kitchen
Fishers Test Kitchen
9713 District North, Fishers
|Juicy Pork Taco
|$5.00
Our riff on the birria craze that is sweeping the country. We start with white corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some tasty pork consommé. We then add a blend of cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Hickory smoked pork, rubbed in a brown sugar adobo and hand pulled. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with our consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order.
|Cheesy Fajita Chicken Taco
|$5.00
Adobo Toasted cheesy tortilla, Roasted Chicken thighs, Spicy Fajita veggies, 6-cylinder Queso
|Juicy Brisket Taco
|$6.00
White corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some delicious beef consommé. We then add a blend of cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Texas style brisket, with our rust belt take! Coffee and black pepper adobo rubbed prime beef brisket slowly smoked and hand shredded. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order