Tortas in Fishers

Fishers restaurants
Fishers restaurants that serve tortas

Fishers Test Kitchen - Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas - Queenie’s French Bread Pizza - One Trick Pony Dinner Style Burgers

9713 District North Drive, Fishers

Aleman Chicken Torta$14.75
Adobo Butter cheesy toasted roll, adobo serrano kraut, crema, slow-roasted hand pulled chicken thighs, and a side of naked consommé
Juicy Brisket Torta$16.00
Adobo butter cheesy toasted roll with brisket, creamy corn salsa, escabeche slaw, and a side of consommé
Juicy Banzogi Torta (V)$14.00
So a classic torta and a French dip sandwich meet in a bar... We toast a Steak roll with our house veggie chili oil, we then add cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses griddled crispy and gooey on the flat top. We then pile on seasoned and slow roasted vegetables. Then top with our Simple slaw. A vinegar based slaw that provides a crisp crunch and fresh taste to a very rich sandwich. A little bit of creamy corn salsa adds a tangy, light, creamy, and sweet hit. It compliments the bite of the slaw and the richness in this sandwich. Topped with Avo salsa, a take on guac that finishes the whole ensemble with a bright and smooth zest! Sandwich served with our veggi consommé- the “juice”! for dipping.
101 Beer Kitchen - Fishers

9708 District North Drive, Fishers

Mojo Pork Torta$12.25
Mojo Pork, Guacamole, Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Mayo, Telera Bread & Choice of Side
