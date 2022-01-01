Fishers Test Kitchen
Fishers Test Kitchen is a restaurant accelerator and incubator. We have 4 great concepts and service the Sun King Breweries Dinning Room. We currently have Gordito’s Tacos & Tortas, One Trick Pony Diner Style Burgers, Queenie's French Bread Pizza and the FTK Table Private Dining and Culinary Event Space.
9713 District North
Popular Items
Location
9713 District North
Fishers IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Four Day Ray Brewing
Centered in the Nickel Plate District, we are a family-friendly brewery & gastropub with 24 taps producing and serving award winning beers.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0246
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Wild Eggs
Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in the Indianapolis area. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!