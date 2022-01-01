Go
Fishers Test Kitchen is a restaurant accelerator and incubator. We have 4 great concepts and service the Sun King Breweries Dinning Room. We currently have Gordito’s Tacos & Tortas, One Trick Pony Diner Style Burgers, Queenie's French Bread Pizza and the FTK Table Private Dining and Culinary Event Space.

Popular Items

Build You Own
Build it the way you like it!
Queso$1.50
Nachitos Gordito’s$9.00
House-made tortilla chips + 6-cylinder queso + refried banzogis + cheese blend + escabeche slaw + peach morita drizzle
add protein (subject to market rate up-charge)
Cheesy Fajita Chicken Taco$5.00
Adobo Toasted cheesy tortilla, Roasted Chicken thighs, Spicy Fajita veggies, 6-cylinder Queso
Garlic & Mozzarella Bread$10.00
Is there anything better in the world than cheesy garlic bread? Yep- garlic cheesy bread dipped in nuclear cheese. Ahhhhh
Add pepperoni for an additional $1
Build Your Own
Create your pizza! Limited to 10 toppings.
Pick your Sauce, Cheese and Toppings.
Fries
Juicy Pork Taco$5.00
Our riff on the birria craze that is sweeping the country. We start with white corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some tasty pork consommé. We then add a blend of cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Hickory smoked pork, rubbed in a brown sugar adobo and hand pulled. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with our consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order.
Juicy Brisket Taco$6.00
White corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some delicious beef consommé. We then add a blend of cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Texas style brisket, with our rust belt take! Coffee and black pepper adobo rubbed prime beef brisket slowly smoked and hand shredded. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order
Juicy Chicken Taco$4.50
White corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some delicious beef consommé. We then add a blend of cotija, fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Hand pulled chicken thighs marinated in rosemary, thyme, & sage adobo and slow roasted. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order.
Location

Fishers IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
