Go
Toast

Fisher’s Club

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

425 Stratford St W • $$

Avg 4.5 (342 reviews)

Popular Items

SINGLE WALLEYE$17.95
This is the legendary walleye recipe you've heard about. Hand battered and breaded the same way for all these years. One fillet.
KID BURGER$6.00
Three ounce burger patty, make it a cheeseburger if you would like! Served with one side.
FISH TACOS$15.95
Our famous walleye, with a hint of cajun spice, pico de gallo, cilantro lime cabbage slaw on two flour tortillas, served with a side of chipotle.
DOUBLE WALLEYE$22.95
This is the legendary walleye recipe you've heard about. Hand battered and breaded the same way for all these years. Two fillets.
TRIPLE WALLEYE$27.95
This is the legendary walleye recipe you've heard about. Hand battered and breaded the same way for all these years. Three fillets.
WILD RICE STUFFED CABBAGE ROLLS$9.95
Three red cabbage rolls stuffed with wild rice, sausage, and finished with a mushroom sauce.
STRATFORD SAMMIE$13.95
Chicken breast topped with melted swiss, tomatoes, caramelized onion, mixed greens, & garlic aioli on brioche bun.
KID CHICKEN STRIPS$6.00
Three chicken strips served with a choice of one side.
PLAIN JANE CHEESEBURGER$10.95
Tried and true, fresh ground chuck & cheddar cheese.
WALLEYE SANDWICH$15.95
Hand breaded walleye fillet, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sourdough hoagie.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

425 Stratford St W

Avon MN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bad Habit Brewing Company

No reviews yet

We are a family friendly, small town brewery in St. Joseph, Minnesota, with world class beer and sodas.
We are constantly changing our beer list and brewing you up something more delicious than the last time you you experienced our beer.

LaPlayette Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flour & Flower Bakery

No reviews yet

FRESH FLOURS & FRESH FLOWERS
Flour & Flower Bakery, in St. Joseph, MN, is dedicated to creating mouthwatering pastries and artisan breads. All of our menu items are baked fresh daily from scratch from local ingredients whenever possible. And what pairs better with the smell of fresh baked goods than fresh cut flowers? At Flour & Flower Bakery, we offer the best of all things sweet!
FRESH BREADS AND MORE
Chef Erin Lucas, who gained local fame as a prolific pie baker, brings her skill and creativity to the kitchen with favorites such as turnovers, croissants, and artisan breads.
THE DOOR IS OPEN AT FLOUR & FLOWER BAKERY
We welcome everyone into our bakery and cut flower shop. Our goal is to make our establishment a place where people from all over the world can relax and enjoy some of the great comforts of life—fresh baked goods, fair trade coffee and espresso, meaningful conversation and, of course, flowers. Stop in and see us soon!

Krewe

No reviews yet

STOP IN FOR A TASTE OF NEW ORLEANS!
Like Mardi Gras, we strive to provide visitors with a happy and fun atmosphere where they can enjoy cold drinks, authentic New Orleans heritage cuisine, and great music in the company of people they love. Our diverse menu has something for everyone, especially those with an adventurous palate and an appreciation for real food made from fresh ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston