Go
Main picView gallery

Fishing Rock Eatery and Lounge - 3245 US-101

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3245 US-101

Depoe Bay, OR 97341

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

3245 US-101, Depoe Bay OR 97341

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lord Brixxton's
orange starNo Reviews
3245 N. Hwy 101 Depoe Bay, OR 97341
View restaurantnext
Hook and Slice Restaurant and Bar - 7755 N Hwy 101 Suite PS-100, Gleneden Beach, OR, 97388
orange starNo Reviews
7755 N Hwy-101 Gleneden Beach, OR 97388
View restaurantnext
Mo's Chowder West - 921 N 1st
orange starNo Reviews
921 N 1st Otter Rock, OR 97369
View restaurantnext
Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Lincoln City
orange starNo Reviews
860 51st Street Lincoln City, OR 97367
View restaurantnext
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké - Lincoln City Outlets
orange starNo Reviews
1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd Lincoln City, OR 97367
View restaurantnext
Autobahn 101
orange starNo Reviews
1512 SE Hwy 101 Lincoln City, OR 97367
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Depoe Bay

Restaurant Beck - 2345 S Hwy 101
orange star4.4 • 211
2345 S Hwy 101 Depoe Bay, OR 97341
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Depoe Bay

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Newport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Fishing Rock Eatery and Lounge - 3245 US-101

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston