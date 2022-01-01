Go
Toast

Fishing With Dynamite

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

1148 Manhattan Avenue • $$$

Avg 4.6 (5521 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1148 Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Beach CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SLAY Steak + Fish House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Manhattan Beach Post

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zinc@Shade

No reviews yet

At Shade Hotel, we've crafted a unique luxury hotel experience in the heart of the thriving Manhattan Beach community. Our coastal chic boutique hotel features gourmet California cuisine right here on the premises at our restaurant zinc@shade.
Our terrace, lounge and courtyard offers a true fusion of the coastal lifestyle with the unique energy of LA nightlife. Enjoy a craft cocktail alongside an inventive small plate, or take it easy with a glass of wine from our extensive California wine list – all in a cool, comfortable environment that fuses the traditional beach feel with modern design that blends indoor and outdoor dining. When the sun sets, cozy up next to on of our outdoor fire pits. Cool, hip, comfortable, inviting. We look forward to serving (and celebrating) with you at zinc@shade!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston