Go
Toast

Fishin' Shrimp

Come in and enjoy!

11845 Retail Drive #1033

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Take and Bake Crab Cakes for 2 people$40.00
Crab cakes can be picked up at the Loading Dock in Wake Forest
Take and Bake Crab Cakes for 4 people$80.00
Crab cakes can be picked up at the Loading Dock in Wake Forest.
See full menu

Location

11845 Retail Drive #1033

Wake Forest NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Buffalo Brothers Wake Forest

No reviews yet

Buffalo Brothers is a family friendly sports bar restaurant with homemade dishes and a fun atmosphere! Awww Man Now I want Wings!!!!

Lonerider at Wake Forest

No reviews yet

Lonerider opened its doors in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 23rd, 2009 with a beer and a dream. Today, Lonerider is distributed in nine states and is counted amongst top 150 breweries in USA. An Inc. 5000 and CED Top 25 winner, with an eye for quality, Lonerider crafted each of its beers with the highest quality ingredients. As a result, Lonerider has a portfolio of award-winning beers, including medals from the Great American Beer Festival.

Lonerider Brewing Wake Forest Hideout

No reviews yet

Lonerider Brewing Company outlaws bring award winning brews and atmosphere to Wake Forest. Enjoy a beer with the outlaws, listen to live music, play outdoor games, and raise a toast to craft beer community.

Asuka

No reviews yet

Asuka is a veteran-owned and operated full service Japanese restaurant located in Wake Forest, North Carolina. We offer a large variety of Sushi, Regular and Specialty Rolls as well as Asian-themed entrees. We are proud to be part of this great community, and hope you come to see us at Asuka where sushi is "More Better".

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston