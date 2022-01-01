Fishkill restaurants you'll love

Fishkill restaurants
Toast
  • Fishkill

Fishkill's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Fishkill restaurants

18 North Grill image

 

18 North Grill

18 Westage Drive, Fishkill

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders App$10.00
Chicken tenders battered and deep
fried, served with honey mustard
dipping sauce
Traditional Reuben$14.00
Roasted corned beef with Swiss cheese,
sauerkraut, and Thousand Island
dressing on rye bread
Fried Calamari$14.00
Crispy fried calamari rings served with
homemade marinara sauce
More about 18 North Grill
Las Margaritas- Fishkill image

 

Las Margaritas- Fishkill

213 New York 82, Fishkill

Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas$7.00
Stuffed, golden & crispy empanadas! The perfect snack for anytime! Select from the following choices: Vegetable (onions, tomato, peppers, and corn), cheese, chicken, or beef.
Botana Mexicana$15.00
Shareable Mexican Favorites delivered right to your doorstep. Includes empanadas, quesadillas, wings, taquitos, quesados & guacamole!
Nachos Tijuana$10.00
Delicious nachos Tijuana Style! Chips covered in cheese, guacamole, sour cream, chipotlemayo pico de gallo & jalapeños! Yum! Your choice of just cheese or select a meat or shrimp option.
More about Las Margaritas- Fishkill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

The Tomato Cafe

1123 Main St, Fishkill

Avg 4.4 (1031 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.00
Fishkill Cheesesteak$12.50
Personal Traditional Pie$11.50
More about The Tomato Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Lou's Burger

46 Watch Hill Dr, Fishkill

TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lou's Burger

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fishkill

Quesadillas

