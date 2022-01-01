Fishkill restaurants you'll love
18 North Grill
18 Westage Drive, Fishkill
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders App
|$10.00
Chicken tenders battered and deep
fried, served with honey mustard
dipping sauce
|Traditional Reuben
|$14.00
Roasted corned beef with Swiss cheese,
sauerkraut, and Thousand Island
dressing on rye bread
|Fried Calamari
|$14.00
Crispy fried calamari rings served with
homemade marinara sauce
Las Margaritas- Fishkill
213 New York 82, Fishkill
|Popular items
|Empanadas
|$7.00
Stuffed, golden & crispy empanadas! The perfect snack for anytime! Select from the following choices: Vegetable (onions, tomato, peppers, and corn), cheese, chicken, or beef.
|Botana Mexicana
|$15.00
Shareable Mexican Favorites delivered right to your doorstep. Includes empanadas, quesadillas, wings, taquitos, quesados & guacamole!
|Nachos Tijuana
|$10.00
Delicious nachos Tijuana Style! Chips covered in cheese, guacamole, sour cream, chipotlemayo pico de gallo & jalapeños! Yum! Your choice of just cheese or select a meat or shrimp option.
PIZZA
The Tomato Cafe
1123 Main St, Fishkill
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
|Fishkill Cheesesteak
|$12.50
|Personal Traditional Pie
|$11.50