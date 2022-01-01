Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Fishkill
/
Fishkill
/
Bread Pudding
Fishkill restaurants that serve bread pudding
The Dutchess Biercafe - 1097 Main St
1097 Main St, Fishkill
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$9.00
seasonal bread pudding w/ vanilla ice cream
More about The Dutchess Biercafe - 1097 Main St
PIZZA
The Tomato Cafe
1123 Main St, Fishkill
Avg 4.4
(1031 reviews)
Bread Pudding
$7.00
More about The Tomato Cafe
