Bread pudding in Fishkill

Fishkill restaurants
Toast

Fishkill restaurants that serve bread pudding

The Dutchess Biercafe - 1097 Main St

1097 Main St, Fishkill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$9.00
seasonal bread pudding w/ vanilla ice cream
More about The Dutchess Biercafe - 1097 Main St
PIZZA

The Tomato Cafe

1123 Main St, Fishkill

Avg 4.4 (1031 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$7.00
More about The Tomato Cafe

