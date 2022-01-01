Cake in Fishkill
Fishkill restaurants that serve cake
More about The Dutchess Biercafe - 1097 Main St
The Dutchess Biercafe - 1097 Main St
1097 Main St, Fishkill
|German Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
HOUSE BAKER MADE W/ ICE CREAM & CARAMEL SAUCE
*Contains coconut & pecans
More about The Tomato Cafe
PIZZA
The Tomato Cafe
1123 Main St, Fishkill
|Cheese Steak Spring Rolls
|$13.50
Our classic Fishkill cheesesteak in appetizer form- hand rolled shaved ribeye with american cheese, peppers & onions, served with choice of creamy chipotle or cream sriracha sauce
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
|CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE
|$8.00