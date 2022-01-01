Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Fishkill

Fishkill restaurants
Fishkill restaurants that serve cake

The Dutchess Biercafe - 1097 Main St

1097 Main St, Fishkill

Takeout
German Chocolate Cake$10.00
HOUSE BAKER MADE W/ ICE CREAM & CARAMEL SAUCE
*Contains coconut & pecans
More about The Dutchess Biercafe - 1097 Main St
PIZZA

The Tomato Cafe

1123 Main St, Fishkill

Avg 4.4 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Steak Spring Rolls$13.50
Our classic Fishkill cheesesteak in appetizer form- hand rolled shaved ribeye with american cheese, peppers & onions, served with choice of creamy chipotle or cream sriracha sauce
Carrot Cake$9.00
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE$8.00
More about The Tomato Cafe

