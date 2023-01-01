Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Fishkill

Go
Fishkill restaurants
Toast

Fishkill restaurants that serve lobsters

Consumer pic

 

The Dutchess Biercafe - 1097 Main St

1097 Main St, Fishkill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Mac & Cheese$32.00
More about The Dutchess Biercafe - 1097 Main St
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

The Tomato Cafe

1123 Main St, Fishkill

Avg 4.4 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Entree #2-Lobster Ravioli In Rose Pink Sauce$0.00
More about The Tomato Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Fishkill

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Crab Cakes

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Fries

Reuben

Salmon

Map

More near Fishkill to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Beacon

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1978 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (648 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston