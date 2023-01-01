Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobsters in
Fishkill
/
Fishkill
/
Lobsters
Fishkill restaurants that serve lobsters
The Dutchess Biercafe - 1097 Main St
1097 Main St, Fishkill
No reviews yet
Lobster Mac & Cheese
$32.00
More about The Dutchess Biercafe - 1097 Main St
PIZZA
The Tomato Cafe
1123 Main St, Fishkill
Avg 4.4
(1031 reviews)
Entree #2-Lobster Ravioli In Rose Pink Sauce
$0.00
More about The Tomato Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Fishkill
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
Pudding
Crab Cakes
Mac And Cheese
Cheese Fries
Reuben
Salmon
More near Fishkill to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Beacon
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Peekskill
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1978 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(382 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(648 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(700 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(392 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston