Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Fishkill
/
Fishkill
/
Salmon
Fishkill restaurants that serve salmon
18 North Grill
18 Westage Drive, Fishkill
No reviews yet
Baked Salmon
$23.00
Atlantic salmon seasoned, baked, and
topped with garlic butter
More about 18 North Grill
PIZZA
The Tomato Cafe
1123 Main St, Fishkill
Avg 4.4
(1031 reviews)
Salmon
$0.00
Salmon Of The Day
$0.00
More about The Tomato Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Fishkill
Chicken Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Bread Pudding
Pudding
Chicken Tenders
Mac And Cheese
Tomato Soup
Grilled Chicken
More near Fishkill to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Beacon
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Peekskill
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1817 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(343 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(617 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(560 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(609 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(377 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston