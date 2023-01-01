Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak frites in
Fishkill
/
Fishkill
/
Steak Frites
Fishkill restaurants that serve steak frites
The Dutchess Biercafe - 1097 Main St
1097 Main St, Fishkill
No reviews yet
Steak Frites
$35.00
Wagyu Bavette Steak topped w/ green peppercorn sauce w/ pomme frites
More about The Dutchess Biercafe - 1097 Main St
PIZZA
The Tomato Cafe
1123 Main St, Fishkill
Avg 4.4
(1031 reviews)
Steak Frites
$25.00
More about The Tomato Cafe
