Go
Toast

Fishnet

At Fishnet, the quality of every plate we serve starts with the quality of our fresh fish, which we responsibly and sustainably source from regional waters whenever possible. We pride ourselves on the kind of chef-driven details that have long been synonymous with fine dining, but that are delivered to our guests in a cozy unpretentious fast casual setting. You will often find us butchering salmon in our kitchen, making dishes from scratch and paying attention to the time honored methods that underpin our pure and simple operation. Come check us out!

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

520 Park Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$5.00
Our housemade mac, made with not one, not two, but three cheeses: smoked gouda, cheddar and parmesan
Salmon Bowl$12.95
A 6 ounce cut of our freshest salmon grilled to tenderness and served over a bed of crispy salad greens and jasmine rice topped with corn, tomato, cilantro, sweet basil oil and green onion
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$14.00
A 6-ounce cut of our freshest salmon, grilled to tenderness and served on a locally baked bun. Your choice of one of our housemade sides
Fried Salmon Croquettes$9.00
Delicate, crunchy mounds of our freshest salmon, topped with our fresh citrus slaw
Fish & Chips$14.00
The freshest cut of fish we can find, fried to a golden crisp, and served alongside a heaping mound of our hand-cut fries
Avocado Salad$11.00
A creamy whole avocado, split and spritzed with lime and served over baby greens with corn, cherry tomatos, cilantro and a housemade basil oil
The Real MVP$11.95
The Real MVP is dedicated to our loyal customers who we know by name and order!
Wild Hake (aka Steakfish) fried in a zesty cornmeal batter with melted cheddar, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, housemade lemon dill mayo and hot sauce.
Baltimore Bomber$11.95
Our version of the street food fixture: a golden crispy filet of white fish, smothered in warm melty cheddar with onions, lettuce, and a housemade lemon dill mayo
Crispy Catfish Sandwich$14.25
Regionally-sourced catfish, fried to a perfect crisp and served on a locally baked bun. Your choice of one of our housemade sides
French Fries$4.25
Fresh, never frozen potatoes, cut by hand everyday and fried to a golden crisp in canola oil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

520 Park Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Medusa Restaurant and Lounge Baltimore

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vegan Juiceology

No reviews yet

We are a farm-to-bottle shop and juice company cold-pressing all fresh and natural ingredients for the working on-the-go individual and health-conscious collective. Rooted in seasonal, natural ingredients and sustainable cooperatives, we guarantee that our products are a sought-after solution to the sugar and preservative-filled beverages flooding the market today. We are dedicated to supporting our communities and building a brand legacy that will educate and initiate personal and public health revolutions.

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

No reviews yet

Authentic Afghan Cuisine, serving Kabobs, Curries and Vegetarian options.

Thai Mekong

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston