Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1152 North Buckner Blvd

Popular Items

Salmon$14.95
Grilled 8 oz salmon served with rice & veggies.
Tilapia Trio$14.95
Grilled tilapia fillet, 2 jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter, capers, and peppers. Serve with rice & veggies.
1 Fillets, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP$11.95
1 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
Pound Of Shrimp$17.95
By the pound, head-on jumbo shrimp.
Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter.
Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce.
Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Hushpuppies
Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.
2 Fillets, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP$14.95
2 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
6 Fried Shrimp$12.95
6 Jumbo butterflied shrimp coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix. Comes with tartar sauce and choice of 1 side.
3 Catfish Fillets$13.95
3 Catfish fillets coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix. Comes with tartar sauce and choice of 1 side.
Ceviche$10.95
Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
Shrimp Cocktail
Baby shrimp, secret juice, chopped tomatoes, red onions, avocado, cilantro, and lime wedge.
Medium size 10 oz
Large size 18 oz
Location

1152 North Buckner Blvd

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
