Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Please select the correct location before submitting payment.
1152 North Buckner Blvd
Popular Items
Location
1152 North Buckner Blvd
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0068
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Yogi's Sushi & Sports
Come in and enjoy!
Verona Italian Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Goodfriend Package
breakfast and lunch spot w such items as homemade biscuits, smoked and cured meats and all that....