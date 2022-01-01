Go
Toast

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

Come in and enjoy!

2225 S Stemmons Fwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shrimp LB$17.95
By the pound, head-on jumbo shrimp.
Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter.
Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce.
Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Tilapia Trio$14.95
Grilled tilapia fillet, 2 jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter, capers, and peppers. Serve with rice & veggies.
Lunch Tacos$6.95
2 Fillets, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP$14.95
2 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
Grilled Salmon$14.95
Grilled 8 oz salmon served with rice & veggies.
3 Catfish Fillets$13.95
3 Catfish fillets coated in cornmeal-flour batter mix. Comes with tartar sauce and choice of 1 side.
Crawfish LB Special$7.95
Lunch Tilapia$7.95
Combo Platter$32.95
Half a pound each: snowcrab, head-on shrimp, sausage. Come with 2 corn & 2 potatoes.
Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter.
Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce.
Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Po Boy
Oyster Po'Boy - Roughly eight fried oysters topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
Shrimp Po'Boy - 6 Jumbo shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
Tilapia Po'Boy - One grilled tilapia fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
Catfish Po'Boy - One fried catfish fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce.
See full menu

Location

2225 S Stemmons Fwy

Lewisville TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vanak Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wing Snob

No reviews yet

We Just Have Better Wings!

Coral Reef Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Local coffee shop offering a wide variety of coffee and tea drinks, as well as local foods that are prepared daily. We love our community and work with local artists and musicians to provide entertainment and a place for people to hang their art. We also host local fund raising events for non-profits and others.

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston