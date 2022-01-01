Go
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

Aquachile Verde$14.95
Jumbo shrimp peeled & deveined marinated in seasoned lime juice, green habanero peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.
Crawfish$9.95
Hushpuppies
Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.
Ceviche$10.95
Catfish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocado slices. Comes with chips & spicy salsa.
2 Fillet, 3 Shrimp & HP$14.95
2 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
3 Catfish Filets$13.95
3 catfish fillets coated in cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.
Shrimp Cocktail$8.95
Baby shrimp, chopped red onions, tomatoes, avocado & cilantro in our house made secret sauce.
Tilapia Trio$14.95
Grilled tilapia fillet, 2 jumbo shrimp, topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter, capers, and peppers. Serve with rice & veggies.
Shrimp LB$17.95
One pound, head-on jumbo shrimp.
Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce.
Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce.
Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Combo Platter$32.95
Half a pound each: snowcrab, head-on shrimp, sausage. Come with 2 corn & 2 potatoes.
Mild - least spiciest, right out of the boil with no sauce.
Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce.
Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
1320 N Central Expwy

Plano TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
