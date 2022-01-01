Go
Consumer pic

Fish N Tingz Bar and Grill

Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

384 Middle Turnpike West

Manchester, CT 06040

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

384 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester CT 06040

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

People's Choice Manchester

No reviews yet

Order for Take-Out or Delivery!

Elicit Brewing Company

No reviews yet

A brewery, beer hall, cocktail bar, lounge, arcade, restaurant, concert hall, and so much more.
Located in Manchester, CT. We're bringing our own brews together with the best of Connecticut, and the World, with other libations and street fare to give you the ultimate experience.

El Cazador Taqueria - Ghost Kitchen

No reviews yet

Available for Take Out or Delivery

Trattoria Toscana

No reviews yet

Growing up in an Italian Family meant no matter what time of day or night, fresh, good food was in abundance. With our "PopPop" a butcher, and our "Nonni" a chef, every day dinners were transformed into holidays meals. Their passion for good food and the upmost respect for quality ingredients have been passed down through the generations. This passion and respect of fresh, quality food has been embedded in us. All of us here at Trattoria Toscana we want you, our customers, to become part of our family.
We want you to enjoy the spirit of Italian culture with exceptional Italian-inspired dishes prepared daily from scratch.
Our promise to you is to use only the best quality and freshest ingredients to prepare your meal. From our family to yours, we invite you to sit back, relax and let our chef and staff provide you with a true dining experience.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Fish N Tingz Bar and Grill

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston