Fishtale Ale House

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • BBQ

530 4th St • $$

Avg 4.7 (138 reviews)

Popular Items

Build your own flat bread$10.00
choose toppings
Wellington Burger$14.00
Two beef patties layered with chedder cheese, mushroom, onion and bacon wrapped in a puff pastry
Walleye$16.00
Local Walleye, lightly dusted, pan seared and served in a lemon caper sauce, served with mashed potatoes and a vegetable
Onion Straws$10.00
Thin sliced crispy onions served with spicy mayonnaise
Pot Roast$15.00
Slow braised chuck roast served in a rich gravy over mashed potatoes and vegetables
Chili, Bowl$6.00
Bowl
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Buttermilk marinated dredged in seasoned flower and fried to perfection, served with slaw and fries
FishTale flatbread$13.00
Pizza sauce, Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom and onion
Chicken Caesar wrap$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast served with a classic caesar salad wrapped tightly in a Italian seasoned wrap
Fish and Chips$13.00
Beer battered fillet fried golden brown, served with house tartar sauce, coleslaw and fries
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

530 4th St

Algoma WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

