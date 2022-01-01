Fiskdale restaurants you'll love
Fiskdale's top cuisines
Must-try Fiskdale restaurants
More about The Duck & Avellino
The Duck & Avellino
502 Main Street, Fiskdale
|Popular items
|Loft Burger
|$14.00
Brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
flash fried, Swiss, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce, onion, brioche bun, bacon-ranch aioli
|Braised Short Rib
|$30.00
whipped potato, root vegetable demi
More about Manny's Taqueria
Manny's Taqueria
559 Main Street, Fiskdale
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$7.99
|Tacos
|$7.99
|Bowl
|$7.99
More about Village Pizza Restaurant- Fiskdale
Village Pizza Restaurant- Fiskdale
487 Main Street, Fiskdale