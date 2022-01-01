Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fiskdale restaurants you'll love

Fiskdale restaurants
  • Fiskdale

Fiskdale's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Fiskdale restaurants

The Duck & Avellino image

 

The Duck & Avellino

502 Main Street, Fiskdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Loft Burger$14.00
Brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
flash fried, Swiss, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce, onion, brioche bun, bacon-ranch aioli
Braised Short Rib$30.00
whipped potato, root vegetable demi
More about The Duck & Avellino
Manny's Taqueria image

 

Manny's Taqueria

559 Main Street, Fiskdale

Avg 4 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrito$7.99
Tacos$7.99
Bowl$7.99
More about Manny's Taqueria
Village Pizza Restaurant- Fiskdale image

 

Village Pizza Restaurant- Fiskdale

487 Main Street, Fiskdale

No reviews yet
More about Village Pizza Restaurant- Fiskdale
