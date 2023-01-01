Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Fiskdale

Go
Fiskdale restaurants
Toast

Fiskdale restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

 

Rapscallion Pub - 3 Arnold Rd

3 Arnold Road, Sturbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mexican Bruschetta$10.00
More about Rapscallion Pub - 3 Arnold Rd
The Duck & Avellino image

 

The Duck & Avellino

502 Main Street, Fiskdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta$13.00
toasted baguette, parmesan, balsamic, greens
More about The Duck & Avellino

Browse other tasty dishes in Fiskdale

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Fiskdale to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

East Longmeadow

No reviews yet

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sturbridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Woodstock

No reviews yet

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (461 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (675 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston