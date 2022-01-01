Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Fiskdale

Go
Fiskdale restaurants
Toast

Fiskdale restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Rapscallion Pub - 3 Arnold Rd

3 Arnold Road, Sturbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burritos$0.00
White rice, salsa verde, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream,
Mexican cheese blend, served with tortilla chips
More about Rapscallion Pub - 3 Arnold Rd
Manny's Taqueria image

 

Manny's Taqueria

559 Main Street, Fiskdale

Avg 4 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$7.99
More about Manny's Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Fiskdale

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Fiskdale to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

East Longmeadow

No reviews yet

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sturbridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Woodstock

No reviews yet

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston