Cake in
Fiskdale
/
Fiskdale
/
Cake
Fiskdale restaurants that serve cake
Rapscallion Pub - 3 Arnold Rd
3 Arnold Road, Sturbridge
No reviews yet
Tres Leches Cake
$5.00
More about Rapscallion Pub - 3 Arnold Rd
The Duck & Avellino
502 Main Street, Fiskdale
No reviews yet
Pan Seared Crab and Cod Cake
$18.00
mixed greens, lemon wedge, lemon-caper aioli
Carrot Cake
$8.00
More about The Duck & Avellino
