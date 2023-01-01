Cake in Fiskdale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rapscallion Pub - 3 Arnold Rd

3 Arnold Road, Sturbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tres Leches Cake$5.00
More about Rapscallion Pub - 3 Arnold Rd
The Duck & Avellino image

 

The Duck & Avellino

502 Main Street, Fiskdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Seared Crab and Cod Cake$18.00
mixed greens, lemon wedge, lemon-caper aioli
Carrot Cake$8.00
More about The Duck & Avellino

Map

Map

