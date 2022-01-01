Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fiskdale restaurants you'll love

Fiskdale restaurants
  • Fiskdale

Must-try Fiskdale restaurants

Rapscallion Pub - 3 Arnold Rd

3 Arnold Road, Sturbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tuna Burger$14.00
Oven-baked sushi grade tuna (fully cooked) served with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, house-made pico de gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro, cabbage), and house-made srirachi mayo on a toasted whole wheat bun. Served with chips.
Caprese Plate$8.00
Sliced tomatoes, basil almond pesto (contains tree nuts), and fresh mozzarella, drizzled with balsamic glaze and olive oil
Bleu Cheese Salad$8.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, pico de gallo, chunky bleu cheese dressing, balsamic drizzle
More about Rapscallion Pub - 3 Arnold Rd
The Duck & Avellino image

 

The Duck & Avellino

502 Main Street, Fiskdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Parmesan$0.00
house- made cutlets, fresh marinara, pasta, italian cheeses
Chef Choice Burger$18.00
cheddar, fried egg, bacon, chorizo, maple sriracha aioli
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
flash fried, Swiss, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce, onion, brioche bun, bacon-ranch aioli
More about The Duck & Avellino
Village Pizza Restaurant- Fiskdale image

 

Village Pizza Restaurant- Fiskdale

487 Main Street, Fiskdale

No reviews yet
More about Village Pizza Restaurant- Fiskdale
Banner pic

 

Deep Roots Distillery USA - 559 Main Street, Unit 209

559 Main Street, Unit 209, Fiskdale

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Deep Roots Distillery USA - 559 Main Street, Unit 209

