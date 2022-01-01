Fiskdale restaurants you'll love
Must-try Fiskdale restaurants
Rapscallion Pub - 3 Arnold Rd
3 Arnold Road, Sturbridge
|Tuna Burger
|$14.00
Oven-baked sushi grade tuna (fully cooked) served with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, house-made pico de gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro, cabbage), and house-made srirachi mayo on a toasted whole wheat bun. Served with chips.
|Caprese Plate
|$8.00
Sliced tomatoes, basil almond pesto (contains tree nuts), and fresh mozzarella, drizzled with balsamic glaze and olive oil
|Bleu Cheese Salad
|$8.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, pico de gallo, chunky bleu cheese dressing, balsamic drizzle
The Duck & Avellino
502 Main Street, Fiskdale
|Parmesan
|$0.00
house- made cutlets, fresh marinara, pasta, italian cheeses
|Chef Choice Burger
|$18.00
cheddar, fried egg, bacon, chorizo, maple sriracha aioli
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
flash fried, Swiss, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce, onion, brioche bun, bacon-ranch aioli
Village Pizza Restaurant- Fiskdale
487 Main Street, Fiskdale
Deep Roots Distillery USA - 559 Main Street, Unit 209
559 Main Street, Unit 209, Fiskdale