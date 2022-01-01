Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tacos in
Fiskdale
/
Fiskdale
/
Tacos
Fiskdale restaurants that serve tacos
The Duck & Avellino
502 Main Street, Fiskdale
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$16.00
flour tortilla, sesame slaw, pickled red onion, lime crema
More about The Duck & Avellino
Manny's Taqueria
559 Main Street, Fiskdale
Avg 4
(3 reviews)
Kid's Taco Meal
$4.99
Tacos
$7.99
More about Manny's Taqueria
