Fitchburg restaurants you'll love

Fitchburg restaurants
Toast
  • Fitchburg

Fitchburg's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Bagels
Must-try Fitchburg restaurants

DA image

 

DA

516 John Fitch Hwy, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lays Baked$1.29
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about DA
The Fay Club image

FRENCH FRIES

The Fay Club

658 Main Street, Fitchburg

Avg 4.6 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
River Styx Braised Short Ribs$9.50
Onion strings, chive sour cream
Clam Chowder$7.00
Red bliss potatoes, applewood smoked bacon
Fish Tacos$18.00
Tortilla, chipotle coleslaw, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, house cut fries
More about The Fay Club
Consumer pic

Zapata Mexican Cocina

23 Lunenburg Street, Fitchburg

Avg 4.7 (1266 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$10.00
Burrito Bowl$11.00
Burritos$11.00
More about Zapata Mexican Cocina
Dough Boys image

 

Dough Boys

150 Main St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak and cheese$12.99
Doughboys Specialty Item. Half a Pound of Thin Sliced Beef With Melted Cheese and Topped With Sautéed Fresh Peppers and Onions.
Pepperoni Pizza$9.00
Rich and Zesty Pepperoni Pizza With Our Signature Pizza Sauce.
Cheese Pizza$8.00
Cheese Pizza With Our Signature Pizza Sauce.
More about Dough Boys
Pammy's Place image

 

Pammy's Place

68 Airport Rd Unit 1, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$6.50
Bacon, American, egg, plain bagel .
Cowboy Buck$9.95
Shaved Steak, Egg & Pepper Jack Cheese on a Jalapeno Cheddar bagel w/ plain Cream Cheese.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$6.50
Sausage, American, egg, plain bagel.
More about Pammy's Place
The Moran Square Diner

6 Myrtle Ave, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Moran Square Diner
Melao by Munchies

27 Airport Road, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Melao by Munchies

Tacos

Burritos

