Burritos in Fitchburg

Go
Fitchburg restaurants
Toast

Fitchburg restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Zapata Mexican Cocina

23 Lunenburg Street, Fitchburg

Avg 4.7 (1266 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burritos$11.00
Burrito Bowl$11.00
More about Zapata Mexican Cocina
Pammy's Place image

 

Pammy's Place

68 Airport Rd Unit 1, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Big Breakfast Burrito$9.50
More about Pammy's Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Fitchburg

Tacos

Map

More near Fitchburg to explore

Milford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Leominster

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston