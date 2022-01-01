Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Fitchburg
/
Fitchburg
/
Chili
Fitchburg restaurants that serve chili
Pammy’s Place
68 Airport Rd Unit 1, Fitchburg
No reviews yet
Sweet Chili Maple Chicken & Waffles
$13.95
More about Pammy’s Place
DoughBoys Pizzeria
150 Main St, Fitchburg
No reviews yet
Chili cheese fries
$10.99
Crispy Fries Topped With House Chili, Mozzarella Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, and Scallions.
More about DoughBoys Pizzeria
