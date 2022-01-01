Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Fitchburg

Fitchburg restaurants
Fitchburg restaurants that serve clams

The Fay Club image

FRENCH FRIES

The Fay Club

658 Main Street, Fitchburg

Avg 4.6 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$7.00
Red bliss potatoes, applewood smoked bacon
More about The Fay Club
Pammy's Place image

 

Pammy's Place

68 Airport Rd Unit 1, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder$8.00
More about Pammy's Place

