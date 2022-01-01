Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Fitchburg
/
Fitchburg
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Fitchburg restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Pammy's Place
68 Airport Rd Unit 1, Fitchburg
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.75
More about Pammy's Place
Dough Boys
150 Main St, Fitchburg
No reviews yet
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
$9.99
Crispy, Golden-Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Served With House Marinara Sauce.
More about Dough Boys
Browse other tasty dishes in Fitchburg
Chicken Tenders
Quesadillas
Burritos
Chicken Sandwiches
French Fries
Chips And Salsa
Greek Salad
Caesar Salad
More near Fitchburg to explore
Leominster
Avg 3.7
(13 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Groton
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Westford
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Stow
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Acton
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
West Boylston
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Holden
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(125 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(159 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston