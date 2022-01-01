Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Fitchburg

Fitchburg restaurants
Fitchburg restaurants that serve quesadillas

Pammy's Place image

 

Pammy's Place

68 Airport Rd Unit 1, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$6.50
wth homemade Salsa & Sour Cream
Breakfast Quesadilla$8.00
Gluten Free Breakfast Quesadilla$10.00
More about Pammy's Place
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Zapata Mexican Cocina

23 Lunenburg Street, Fitchburg

Avg 4.7 (1266 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
K- Quesadilla$7.00
Quesadilla$10.00
More about Zapata Mexican Cocina
Item pic

 

Dough Boys

150 Main St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadillas$8.99
Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled with Freshly Grated Melted Cheese. Garnished with Guacamole, Salsa and Sour Cream.
Steak Quesadilla$11.99
Thin Sliced Ribeye Steak, Caramelized Onions, Green Peppers, and Melted Cheese.
Cheese and Bacon quesadilla$11.99
Crispy Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.
More about Dough Boys

