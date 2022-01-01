Fitger's Brewhouse

Go
Dear Valued Customer,
As you have most likely read, many
restaurants and industries are struggling to find staff and have been forced to either closedown or to modify their hours and/or sections that are open for dining. We are no exception.
Beginning July 2st, we will be adding a 5% service charge. This service charge is not a
gratuity. It is to help offset the pay raises we have given to our non-tipped staff, mostly to the cooks and dishwashers.
We really value your business, and we truly hope that this service charge does not
frustrate you or cause you any unease. Our
intention is to hold menu prices in check while using other sources of income to offset the rising labor costs.
Sincerely,
The Brewhouse Team

600 E Superior St • $$$

Avg 4 (48 reviews)

Popular Items

Pretzels$9.99
4 warm pretzels topped with butter and salt. Served with Brewhouse Wildfire beer cheese sauce.
Beer Battered Fish$12.99
3 beer-battered cod fillets fried until golden brown and served with tartar sauce.
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
Classic bacon cheese burger, two strips of bacon and cheddar cheese.
Maple Salad$14.99
Char-grilled chicken breast on a bed of spring greens with spices of Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with maple vinaigrette.
Brewhouse Cobb Salad$14.99
Char-grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, a hard boiled egg, sprouts, Roma tomatoes, and bleu cheese on a bed of spring greens. Served with your choice of dressing.
Gale Force Wild Rice Burger$13.99
A Wild Rice Burger topped with bleu cheese, jalapenos, spring greens, and garlic mayo.
Brewhouse Burger$13.99
Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a bale of crispy onion tanglers, and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Pub Style Wild Rice Burger$13.99
A Wild Rice Burger topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and our house made chipotle pepper sauce.
California Burger$13.99
Burger topped with melted cheddar cheese, spring greens, Roma tomatoes, and mayo.
Classic Wild Rice Burger$12.99
Our classic Wild Rice Burger topped with cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes, sprouts, red onions, and garlic mayo.
Location

600 E Superior St

Duluth MN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
