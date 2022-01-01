Go
Toast

Fit Pantry

your healthy drive thru.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

136 Allen Road Ste. 200 • $$

Avg 4.8 (105 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain Jane$9.49
Shredded Steak$11.49
Thai$11.49
Fiesta$11.49
Chopped Chicken$11.49
Plate Your Own$12.49
Creamy Cilantro Chicken Tacos$11.49
Bakersfield$11.49
fp.$9.49
Protein$8.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

136 Allen Road Ste. 200

Bakersfield CA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Presotea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wikis wine dive

No reviews yet

Come in and get your Wiki on!

Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar

No reviews yet

Authentic Indian Food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston