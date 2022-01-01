Fit Pantry
your healthy drive thru.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
136 Allen Road Ste. 200 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
136 Allen Road Ste. 200
Bakersfield CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Presotea
Come in and enjoy!
Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk
Come in and enjoy!
Wikis wine dive
Come in and get your Wiki on!
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
Authentic Indian Food