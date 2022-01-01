Go
Fitz and Starts is a cafe, bakery, and bar open for daily breakfast and lunch, Thursday through Sunday. Whether you pop in for a morning latte and a croissant, or a bottle of wine and a fresh loaf of bread on the way home, we are happy to be here for you.

743 S 4th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)

Popular Items

Hashbrown$4.00
crispy fried russet potato hashbrown with roasted garlic aioli
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
All butter croissant dough rolled around Valrhona Dark chocolate
Morning Bun$5.00
croissant dough knotted with orange zest and cardamom sugar
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
house-made english muffin, fried egg, local cheddar, and dijonnaise
Iced Coffee$3.00
Veggie Quiche$11.00
Plain Croissant$4.00
**Philadelphia's Best Croissant-Philadelphia Magazine**
Laminated in house with cultured butter
Cannelé$4.00
Monkeybread$4.50
croissant dough rolled in cinnamon sugar as a pull-apart bun
Almond Croissant$4.50
Our Croissants brushed with Orange blossom syrup and filled with rum-scented almond cream.
Location

743 S 4th St

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
