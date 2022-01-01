Go
Fitzgerald's Wine Bar, Restaurant & Shop

Delicious Food, Wine, Beer and Spirits.
Dine in or on our outdoor patio.
Private space available for your function.
Come in and enjoy!

1023 Bridge Street

Popular Items

Choc Mousse Cake$10.50
Charcuterie Plate$10.00
Cheese, fruit, salami, nuts, crossant.
House Side Salad$5.00
Mixed Arcadia Greens, Roma tomatoes, Cucumber, marinated carrot ribbons. White Balsamic dressing.
Cajun Shrimp Linguini$23.00
Five blackened Cajun Shrimp on a bed of fresh linguine with red pepper flakes tossed n a white wine butter sauce House Salad
Bottled Water$2.00
Mushroom Ravioli$21.00
Mushroom & cheese ravioli in a white wine butter sauce.
Brown Butter apple caramel cake$8.50
Warm Brown Butter Cake topped with apples and our caramel drizzle.
Cast Iron Sirloin$30.00
Cast iron 8oz sirloin topped with a Gorgonzola bacon compound butter. Includes roasted potatoes & carrots.
Short Rib FB$15.50
12" x 6" crust topped with creamy Bri, slow roasted shredded short rib, greens, portbella mushrooms, onions in a red wine reduction, sprinkled with a blend of mild cheeses.
Bud light 6 pack$6.99
1023 Bridge Street

Astabula OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:15 pm
