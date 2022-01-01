Go
Fitzwilly's Restaurant

The Fitzwilly's story began in 1974 as an exercise in comfort, quality food, great service, and moderate prices, that would cause our customers to come back time and time again. For over 40 years, our commitment has not changed. We have watched the Pioneer Valley grow and change. Customers are "Old Friends" who have continued to return.
We invite you to stop in and meet the Fitzwilly Family as you travel north to "ski country," on your way to enjoy the beautiful New England foliage, or on your way to one of the great concerts at Tanglewood.
Fitzwilly's is located in downtown Northampton on 23 Main Street, near Interstate 91 (exit 18), at the intersection of Routes 5 & 9.

23 Main Street

Spicy Caesar Salad - SALMON$17.50
Romaine lettuce, applewood bacon, chopped egg, croutons, parmesan, spicy caesar dressing.
Classic Cheeseburger$13.50
Old fashioned, hand pressed, served on a toasted brioche roll with your choice of cheese.
Spicy Caesar Salad - CHICKEN$15.00
Romaine lettuce, applewood bacon, chopped egg, croutons, parmesan, spicy caesar dressing.
Grilled Reuben$14.50
Corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, grilled marble rye bread.
Wicked Alfredo$19.00
Andouille, chicken, roasted red peppers, penne pasta, red pepper alfredo sauce,
Single Boneless$11.00
23 Main Street

Northampton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
