Go
Toast

Fitzy's Bar & Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

11449 Olean Rd

No reviews yet

Location

11449 Olean Rd

Chaffee NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chanderson's Steak & Seafood

No reviews yet

We are a family run company with a commitment to our local vendors and our community. Guests will find classic bistro fare – steaks, seafood, hearty sandwiches, salads & home-style entrees- along with your favorite cocktails, beer, and wine.

Theo’s Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nellie's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Family Style Restaurant · American Restaurant

Turkey Run

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston