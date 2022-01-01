Go
Five and Dime Pizza

Pizza, wings, sandwiches and sides available for delivery and pick up.

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

2378 Beech Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (97 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO 12 Inch Pizza$5.99
Chicken Wings
BYO 16 Inch Pizza$10.99
12" BBQ Chicken$5.99
12" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$7.09
12" Cheesy Uncle$5.99
Bread Sticks
Ranch Cup$0.25
3-Cheese Cheesy Bread$5.49
12" Big Brother (The Works) Pizza$8.19
Delivery

Location

2378 Beech Ave

Buena Vista VA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
