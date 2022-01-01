Go
Toast

Five Bucks Drinkery

Slinging Drinks, Pushing Beer and Serving up Great Food to "Fringe Folks" with BAD intentions since 2010!
Welcome to the BURG!

247 central ave N

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

247 central ave N

St. Petersberg FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Crafty Squirrel

No reviews yet

Get Squirrelly!!!

Park & Rec DTSP

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Mesa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Top Slice Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston