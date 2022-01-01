Five Marys Burgerhouse

The Heffernan family own and operate Five Marys Farms, named for the five girls in the family all named Mary after strong Catholic grandmothers on both sides of their families. Brian and Mary moved their family to Fort Jones CA in 2014 from the Bay Area to raise cattle, sheep, hogs and chickens on their Siskiyou County ranch.

Today, they care for their animals together as a family - working hard to produce a premium product with barley finished, dry-aged Black Angus beef, pastured Heritage pork and heritage grass-fed Navajo Churro lamb. They sell their meats by-the-cut from their farm store downtown Fort Jones (next to the restaurant!) and ship them on dry ice to customers all over the country.

They took over the historic bar in town formerly known as Charlie Bob's and Cold Stream Tavern to serve their own ranch raised meats and their favorite cocktails. Hope to see you there one day!

Order our meats at : www.shopfivemarys.com

More about M5 at : www.fivemarysfarms.com



11825 Main Street