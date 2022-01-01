Go
Five Points Drive In- Ice Cream & Dairy Bar

All soft serve and hand dipped ice cream must be added to your order at time of pickup.

27 Cleveland St

Popular Items

Onion Rings$4.00
Club$8.00
Toasted Sour Dough Bread Turkey Ham American Provolone Lettuce Tomato Mayo
DBL Cheeseburger$5.00
Ranch$0.75
Mozzarella Sticks$4.25
Chicken Strips$4.50
Don't forget to add your sauce
Curly Fries$4.25
Cheese Ball$3.50
Seasoned Fries$4.25
Cheeseburger$3.75
Location

27 Cleveland St

Butler OH

Sunday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

