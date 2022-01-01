Five Points Drive In- Ice Cream & Dairy Bar
All soft serve and hand dipped ice cream must be added to your order at time of pickup.
27 Cleveland St
Popular Items
Location
27 Cleveland St
Butler OH
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fast Eddie's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
V & M Family Restaurant
Thank You For Your Support!
WedgeWing Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Stela's Ice Cream Shoppe
A quaint and quirky coffee house and ice cream shoppe, using all of the best products, including organic Ohio coffee, locally crafted tea, and premium ice cream.